Double signing at Harrogate Town

Harrogate Town AFC have signed both Jack Muldoon and George Thomson on new deals with the club.

Thomson, who joined in 2017 and Muldoon, who joined a season later, have both been instrumental figures in Town’s journey to the Football League, and they will now both help continue the story.

Midfielder Thomson won our 2020/21 Player of the Season award, and he says e couldn’t be happier to sign a new deal that will keep him at Harrogate.

Thomson said: I’m over the moon. I’ve loved my time here so far and just delighted it can continue. The club has come a long, long way and we’ve made some unbelievable memories as a group of lads and as a club, fans, staff, everybody included. Our target is to go make some more memories, whether that be getting to Wembley again or achieving another promotion, it doesn’t stop now.

Meanwhile, Muldoon was top scorer last campaign, making him top the club’s scoring charts for a third consecutive year. The club’s ambition has played a big part in the striker wanting to extend his stay at Town.