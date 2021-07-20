Commissioner to focus on the impact of Covid-19 on domestic abuse at Public Accountability Meeting

North Yorkshire’s Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner will focus on the impact Covid-19 has had on domestic abuse in this month’s Public Accountability Meeting.

A recent report from Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services found the pandemic had put domestic abuse victims at greater risk, praised police for making good use of technology and working with partners to find new ways to support victims, but said there was much more to do.

Philip Allott is planning to host a domestic abuse roundtable event later this year to hear from key stakeholders about what more can be done to protect victims and, ahead of that, the Commissioner is now inviting those with views from across North Yorkshire and York to get involved as he questions North Yorkshire Police on their view on what has happened here, how survivors have been supported and asks what more can be done to encourage abuse to be reported and tackled.

The review will be broadcast live online on Tuesday, 27 July at 1.30pm as part of the regular Public Accountability Meeting which aim to make North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service more accessible to members of the public.

In addition to discussing domestic abuse, the Commissioner will hear about North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s efforts to ensure that training and facilities are fit for a modern fire service and receive an update about concerns reported at last month’s meeting.







North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Philip Allott said: My Public Accountability Meetings give you the chance to question, leaders from North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and this month’s topics are particularly important. Survivors of domestic abuse deserve the best possible support to deal with the impact of the crime and help them recover as much as is ever possible. I will be reviewing what happens here in North Yorkshire and York during this meeting and discussing what more we can do. I would welcome views and questions from anyone on this important topic, or on our second focus – the training capabilities of North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service – and hope you will get involved in this month’s meeting.

Questions from members of the public are welcome:

In advance of the meeting, please send your question to info@northyorkshire-pfcc.gov.uk and please include your name and address with your question.

To ask a question during the meeting using Twitter, include #NYscrutiny in your tweet.

To watch the live broadcast: