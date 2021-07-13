Starbeck Baths will re-open on Monday, 19 July 2021

Harrogate Borough Council has said that Starbeck Baths will re-open on Monday (19 July).

The baths have been closed during the last year due to the social distancing measures required because of the Covid-19 lockdown measures.

As social distancing will be lifted from this date, the baths can join the borough council’s other leisure centres and swimming pools and welcome back customers.

Sessions can be pre-booked via the council’s website from 10am on Friday (16 July).

Both locally and nationally, there is a shortage of leisure centre staff. The council are currently working hard to fill these roles, specifically lifeguards and receptionists, so that all facilities can return to normal as soon as possible.

Until this time, the council has created a balanced timetable between all facilities so that they can operate safely and offer everyone across the Harrogate district the opportunity to go swimming.

Trevor Watson, Harrogate Borough Council’s director for economy, environment and housing, said: It is great news that Starbeck Baths can join our other facilities now that social distancing measures are due to be lifted. We continue to face the challenge that, if any of staff get a notification from the NHS Test and Trace app to self-isolate, then they must do so. For many of us, this doesn’t present a problem as we can work at home. But for our leisure centre staff this isn’t possible and sadly has an unavoidable impact on the services we provide. Covid-19 rates across the Harrogate district are continuing to rise so it is imperative that we protect both our customers and staff. Therefore, for the time-being, we will continue to use a booking system. We are also doing what we can to recruit staff and return to normal as soon as possible. I’d like to thank residents for bearing with us.

The council would urge anyone interest in becoming a lifeguard or receptionist – whether part-time or full-time – to visit: www.harrogate.gov.uk/jobs. All training will be provided.

It is anticipated that swimming lessons will be available at all pools from September.





