Daniel Ingram-Brown’s new book, Bea’s Witch – draws on Mother Shipton’s legend to raise awareness of adoption

Yorkshire based author Daniel Ingram-Brown’s new book, Bea’s Witch: A ghostly coming-of-age story is being published by Lodestone Books on 30 July.

The book tells the story of twelve-year-old Beatrice and her struggles to come to terms with her new adoptive placement. It draws on Daniel’s own experience as an adoptive father.

Daniel said: It was important for me to write about adoption. I wanted to draw attention to some of the challenges that adopted children can face, and to tell a story that would grow understanding and empathy for all those connected to the adoption system.

The book weaves reality with myth and magic, as Beatrice encounters the ghost of Mother Shipton.

Daniel said: When I started to write the book, I hadn’t realised Mother Shipton was herself fostered. I love it when there are moments of serendipitous connection! And the fact that she was known as ‘Mother’ is perfect for a book that explores the relationship between parent and child.

At the start of the writing process, Daniel was keen to hear feedback from those involved in the adoption system – adoptees, birth parents, adoptive parents, social workers and teachers.

Paula Winterbottom, an adoption team manager said the book “matches my experience of supporting adoptive families over the past ten years as a social worker and practice manager – apart from the magical parts! I absolutely loved the story and would recommend that future prospective adopters read it.”

Bea’s Witch has already met with critical acclaim Dr Rachel Connor, novelist and dramatist, and course leader for Creative Writing at Leeds Beckett University, called the book “a deft blending of historical, fantastical, contemporary and adoption fiction. The story is grounded in a real place and genuinely transports the reader.”

Daniel is running various events to celebrate the book’s launch:

Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 July (10:30am-12:15pm) – Guided Walk & Ghostly Readings at Mother Shipton’s Cave. Tickets: £10 from https://mothershipton.digitickets.co.uk/tickets

Saturday 31st July (6:30-9:30pm) – Book Launch Meal with Readings and Q&A at Mother Shipton’s Inn. Tickets £20 adults, £10, children 9+ (meal included) from https://dibrownauthor.square.site/

Wednesday 4 August (11am-2pm) – Book Signing at Castlegate Books, Market Square, Knaresborough.

Thursday 5 August (6-6:30pm) – Online Launch & Giveaway. See www.danielingrambrown.co.uk for details.

Pre-order the paperback and audiobook (read by the author) online or from bookshops. eBook available for purchase. Suitable for ages 10-14 as well as for adults.