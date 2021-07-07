Knaresborough Swimming Pool set to open next week

Harrogate Borough Council has said that Knaresborough Swimming Pool is set to open next week (Monday, 12 July 2021).

The pool has been closed during the last year due lockdown measures, as well as an issue with the existing pool filters.

Following an extensive amount of work to replace the filters, the facility will open next Monday 12 July.

Sessions will need to be pre-booked via the council’s website from 10am on Friday (9 July).

Until Monday 19 July, in accordance with Covid-19 guidelines, everybody aged 12-years-old and over who enters any of the council’s leisure centres will still need to wear a face covering in the communal areas.

Trevor Watson, Harrogate Borough Council’s director for economy and culture, said: It is fantastic news that the swimming pool in Knaresborough is set to open ahead of the school summer holidays, as I know local parents and children are keen to jump back in the pool. If social distancing measures are lifted as anticipated, Starbeck Baths will open from Monday 19 July. Further updates will be provided in due course.

Both locally and nationally, there is a shortage of leisure centre staff. The council are currently working hard to fill these roles, specifically lifeguards and receptionists, so that all facilities can return to normal as soon as possible.

Until this time, the borough council plan to create a balanced timetable between all facilities so that they can operate safely and offer everyone across the Harrogate district the opportunity to go swimming.

Trevor Watson added: We also have the added challenge that if any of staff get a notification from the NHS Test and Trace app to self-isolate, then they must do so. For many of us, this doesn’t present a problem as we can work at home. But for our leisure centre staff this isn’t possible and sadly has an unavoidable impact on the services we provide. We are doing what we can to recruit staff, fill these gaps and return to normal as soon as it is safe to do so. I’d like to thank residents for bearing with us.

It is also hoped that swimming lessons will be available at all pools from September.

The council would urge anyone interest in becoming a lifeguard or receptionist – whether part-time or full-time – to visit: www.harrogate.gov.uk/jobs