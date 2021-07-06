Newton House in Knaresborough to Support Yorkshire Air Ambulance

Newton House in Knaresborough has pledged to support Yorkshire Air Ambulance as its chosen charity. The Award-Winning 12-bedroom B&B will pledge £1 per night’s stay for every booking made for the remainder of 2021. Guests will also be asked if they wish to make their own donation to the charity.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA) is an independent charity providing a lifesaving rapid response emergency service to 5 million people across the whole of Yorkshire. The service is operational seven days a week, 365 days a year and the Charity currently attend an average of 4 incidents every single day. In 2020 the Yorkshire Air Ambulance responded to 1,365 incidents across Yorkshire and treated 922 patients.

Owner of Newton House, Denise Carter said: We never know when accidents are going to happen and The Yorkshire Air Ambulance has saved many lives over the years. As well as personally knowing people who have been on the receiving end of their excellent service, I have an increasing number of guests at Newton House who like to go walking in the beautiful countryside around Knaresborough and in the Yorkshire Dales. It’s good to know the YAA is there for them, and I am very pleased to be able to help in our own small way.

To keep both of Yorkshire’s Air Ambulances maintained and, in the air, the YAA needs to raise £12,000 every single day, which is the equivalent of £4.4m a year. The generosity that they receive really is the lifeblood of the Charity.

Despite a turbulent year, in October 2020, the Yorkshire Air Ambulance celebrated 20 years of saving lives across Yorkshire, having flown more than 8,000 patients to major trauma centres for treatment.

Guests can book direct on the Newton House website.