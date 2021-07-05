Yorkshire Water’s new Water Services Partnership begins on 5 July, which will see Morrison Water Services (MWS) and Network Plus take up clean water network service contracts across Yorkshire.

Both partners will deliver emergency and planned reactive work and metering services for the water company – with MWS covering the east of the region, and Network Plus covering the west. Network Plus will also deliver developer services work across the whole region.

Customers in HG postcodes are likely to see Morrison Water Services colleagues out and about fixing leaks, working to lay new pipes, or carrying out metering services. Each employee working under the partnership will have dual branded uniform and vehicles, so they’ll be easily identifiable.

Neil Dewis, director of water at Yorkshire Water, said: We’re really looking forward to starting our new Water Service Partnership – the new contracts we have in place will drive innovation, competition, customer service and support our efforts in meeting efficiency targets. Over the last few months a lot of work has gone in to preparing for the new partnership and ensuring the change goes as smoothly as possible. In June we were successful in getting everything technically ready, so that the teams can hit the ground running.







Rachel Vincent, Contract Director at Morrison Water Services, said: We are so proud to be partnering with Yorkshire Water as their water service partner for repair, maintenance and metering services in the east of the region. We look forward to working together to inspire exceptional standards for water services in Yorkshire and the communities which we serve.