In 360 video: Harrogate Fire Station has a new Aerial Ladder Platform

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue have a new Aerial Ladder Platform that is about to come into full service.

This will replace the currently ageing platform, nearly doubling the reach at 45metres, and representing an investment of over £700K.

It is believed to be the largest unit of its type within the UK and will be used through the county, as demand requires it to.

It has both a greater worker height and can reach further horizontally, it is equipped with a video camera that can feed back an aerial view of an incident to those on the ground.

Although the platform looks like it is wobbling up and down in the video, that is just the movement of the camera – the platform is incredibly stable.

Or for a more traditional video (although the edit does look a little like a security camera):