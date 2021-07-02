Wellies and Waterproofs at Woodfield!

Woodfield Community Primary School are developing their outdoor learning provision.

Outdoor learning allows pupils to overcome challenges, build self-regulation, self-belief and self-reflection skills.

They build resilience and confidence and can develop on multiple levels including physical, emotional, social and intellectual.

Mr Mathew Atkinson, Acting Executive Headteacher, said: We are so fortunate to have such a stunning outdoor space. Our green areas are extensive and very easily accessible from our classrooms and playgrounds. It is time to utilise them more.

Outdoor learning improves pupils’ health and wellbeing and engages them with learning. Pupils enjoy their lessons more when outdoors.

There is also a huge benefit to teachers’ health and wellbeing, as staff use outdoor learning to enhance curriculum delivery.

Woodfield want the children to be able to utilise outdoor learning opportunities in all weathers, come rain or shine! Wellies and waterproof clothing are essential for that to happen.

Woodfield recently put a call out for help from the community on their social media. As well as some fantastic donations from parents and families, Andrew and Asma from The Red Box Post office in Bilton heard our call and very kindly donated 20 pairs of brand-new wellies.

Andrew Hart, The Red Box, said: The most important thing is that the children are helped by a community that is proud of them all. As the local post office and gift shop for Woodfield and Bilton we act as the community hub. Our commercial success depends upon the goodwill of our friends and neighbours. We therefore feel we have a duty to help all our schools. However, Woodfield Primary School has made giant steps forward in recent times that it deserves full community support. I looked around the school this morning and was astounded by the facilities, it’s staff, and the happiness on the faces of its 62 pupils. We are proud at The Red Box to support this school and all associated with it.

Miss Jo Marwood, Headteacher, said: We would like to thank The Red Box and our supportive school community for such generous donation – so we are thoroughly excited about developing our outdoor learning opportunities and they will complement our newly developed curriculum at Woodfield.

If anyone would like to donate old children’s wellies or children’s waterproof clothing, Woodfield Primary School would welcome them; donations can be dropped off at the school office.





