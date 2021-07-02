Queen Ethelburga’s School owner Brian Martin sent to prison for non-recent child abuse offences

The owner of Queen Ethelburga’s School near Harrogate has been sent to prison for three years and three months for non-recent sexual abuse of a boy and a girl.

Brian Richard Martin, aged 71, of Ferrensby, Knaresborough, was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court today (Friday 2 July 2021) following a retrial for a sexual assault on a boy in the late 2000s that was first put before a jury in 2018.

Martin was also found guilty of indecent assault on a girl in the early-to-mid 1990s at another retrial held in 2019.

He was acquitted of six other child sexual abuse offences at the original trial in 2018.

Martin has been placed on the Sex Offenders' Register.






