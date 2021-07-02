Lib Dem candidates for Scriven Park By-Election

Lib Dems have selected two local residents as candidates for the Scriven Park By-Election in Knaresborough.

For the Harrogate District Ward their candidate is Hannah Gostlow

Hannah has lived in Knaresborough for 10 years. Married with two children at primary school. Since moving to Knaresborough Hannah has been a committed member of the community. She is a Town Councillor, board member of Chain Lane Community Hub, committee member of Civic Society, she represents town council at the Chamber of Trade and is working on projects with Knaresborough Connectors and improving the facilities at Conyngham Hall. Hannah is passionate about saving the town’s green spaces and was a successful active campaigner to save Conyngham Hall from being developed as a leisure centre.

For the Knaresborough Town Council Ward their candidate is Andy Bell.

Andy lives in Scriven Park ward with his family. His family connections with the area go back 400 years. Andy is a manager for a global company based locally. As a runner he has developed a close connection with Scriven having run down every street lane and track. Andy set up “Knaresborough Wombles” litter picking group which helps keep Knaresborough looking good for all of us. Through the summer Andy organised donations to Resurrected Bites foodbank. He is a passionate environmentalist, he originally moved here so he can walk to work. As a resident of the ward Andy shares people’s concerns about the pace and type of development in Scriven. Andy says “While not every development can be stopped Hannah and I will work to minimise the impact, increase affordability of homes and improve the local infrastructure”.