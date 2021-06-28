Six cars damaged on Dene Park in Harrogate

Six cars were damaged on Dene Park in Harrogate, between 4am and 5am on Saturday (26 June 2021).

The vehicles had their windows smashed with stones and other objects, causing hundreds of pounds worth of damage.

We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police enquiries in the neighbourhood are ongoing, including a trawl of council and private CCTV which covers the area.

Three youths wearing dark hooded tops were seen in the area around the incidents. They are asked to come forward to assist the investigation.

Anyone with information should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Jonathan Cleary. You can also email jonathan.cleary@northyorkshire.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210147382.





