Harrogate Town 2021/22 fixtures announced

A trip to Valley Parade on Boxing Day is the standout match as the 2021/22 fixtures are announced.

Town begin the season at home to Rochdale AFC at the EnviroVent Stadium on Saturday 7 August and then make the trip down south a week later to face Crawley Town on 14 August, followed by a return to The Breyer Group Stadium as we battle it out with old National League rivals, Leyton Orient.

The first 2021/22 Yorkshire Derby between Town and Bradford City will be held at Valley Parade on Boxing Day, with the reverse fixture played at the EnviroVent on 5 February.

They start 2022 at home to Port Vale before heading on their longest away journey of the season a week later as they make the way down to Exeter.

The last league fixture of the season will be at The EnviroVent Stadium as they welcome newly promoted Sutton United on 7 May 2022. Northampton (A), Carlisle (H) and Forest Green Rovers (A) make up the remaining four matches of the campaign prior to that.

Alongside the league fixtures, two of the three teams we’ll be facing in the Papa John’s Trophy have been announced. Mansfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday are confirmed with the final team to be announced at 4.30pm today.

The Carabao Cup first round draw will also be revealed at 3.40pm today.