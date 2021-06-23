Two arrested on suspicion of wounding

Police in Harrogate have arrested two men after another two men were assaulted on the night of Tuesday 22 June 2021.

Officers were called by the ambulance service to the Grantley Drive area at around 11.20pm where they found two men with head injuries and cuts to their body.

A search of the area was carried out by officers including support from the National Police Air Service’s helicopter.

At around 1am, two men from Harrogate aged 51 and 44 were arrested nearby on suspicion of wounding. The 51-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs.

Both men remain in custody at this time.

The victims were taken to hospital for treatment, their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Anyone who was in the area of the Co-op store on Grantley Drive, Grantley Drive itself or Bramham Drive and witnessed the incident is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference 12210145213 when passing on information.