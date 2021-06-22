Work to replace 120-year-old Harrogate Theatre roof is progressing well

Work to replace the 120-year-old roof at Harrogate Theatre is progressing well as scaffolding, to safely carry out the work, has now been constructed.

This significant stage involved erecting safe access and a temporary roof structure over the entire building to maintain wind and watertight integrity during re-roofing and external works.

Now that his has been completed, work will now start to replace the existing roof as well as carry out repairs to the windows and guttering to make sure that the building is fit for another 120 years.

Councillor Graham Swift, Harrogate Borough Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for resources, enterprise and economic development, said: Like any heritage building of this age and complexity, there will always be a certain amount of conservation and investment required to ensure the building is fit for another 120 years. Our investment in this local asset will allow the fantastic performances to continue, promote cultural activity in the town, attract visitors and support the local economy at a time when it is needed the most.

Although the theatre is closed throughout the project, the council is keen to remind visitors to the town centre that businesses in the area are still open.

Councillor Swift added: The scaffolding will be up for the duration of the works so I’d like to remind visitors to Harrogate that shops directly beneath the theatre are still open for business and are keen to welcome you back. So if you need any haberdashery or buttons, a daily newspaper or confectionary, lingerie, key cutting or something from the bakery then please make sure you head to Oxford Street.

David Bown, chief executive of Harrogate Theatre (White Rose) Theatre Trust, said: Harrogate Theatre is a much loved local venue and we’d like to thank Harrogate Borough Council for investing in the building. This will allow us to put on performances, and connect with our audiences, for many years to come.

The project is due to be completed by the end of September with performances returning soon after (subject to Covid restrictions).

See https://democracy.harrogate.gov.uk/documents/s10005/Report%20-%20Harrogate%20Theatre%20Refurbishment.pdf for more information