Investment project at Phoenix Business Park nears completion

The £300,000 investment project at Phoenix Business Park in Ripon is nearing completion.

Harrogate Borough Council have created new employment space as well as refurbished three existing units. Resulting in modern and quality spaces for businesses, which meet the latest Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) requirements.

Electric vehicle charging points have also be installed to support the borough council’s Ultra-Low Emission Vehicle (ULEV) strategy as well as helping reduce carbon emissions across the Harrogate district.

The project is being carried out by Dalebuild Limited who are a Harrogate based construction firm with a proven track record of this type of work.

Councillor Graham Swift, Harrogate Borough Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for resources, enterprise and economic development, said: We wanted to ensure Harrogate district businesses have the space around them to grow and expand as their business does. This investment at Phoenix Business Park will do just that, by creating flexible spaces with leases designed around their needs. As well as providing them with modern, energy efficient accommodation with high-speed digital connectivity.

Phil Gregg, from Ripon Farm Services who have renewed their lease as well as taking on additional accommodation at Phoenix Business Park, said: Phoenix Business Park allows us to house some of our group functions for our 11 agricultural dealerships located throughout Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire while being close to our head office on Dallamires Lane. The units ensure an enjoyable working environment in the heart of our beautiful city.

Any businesses wishing to find out more or availability should email: development@harrogate.gov.uk or call 01423 500600 x56044





