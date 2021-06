New flights for LBA

British Airways is launching four new domestic routes from Belfast this summer, supporting important business and tourism links between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

Over the next few months, the airline will start to operate 18 flights a week between George Best Belfast City Airport and Exeter, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford and Newquay airports. The new routes will run alongside existing British Airways services between Belfast and London City and London Heathrow airports.

Customers can book via ba.com from today, with return fares from Belfast to these new destinations starting from £48 each way.

Tom Stoddart, Managing Director of BA CityFlyer, which will operate the new routes, said: We’re delighted to announce these new services from Belfast, which will enhance our regional network and maintain vital connections between Northern Ireland and other key UK destinations. We’re sure these routes will be popular with customers getting away for a UK holiday this summer, as well as those visiting friends and relatives, and we’ll continue to listen to their feedback about where they want to travel. We also welcome the recent announcement about the NI Domestic Aviation Kickstart Scheme and await further details with great interest.

Katy Best, Commercial Director at Belfast City Airport, said: Continuity on these services is excellent news for domestic connectivity to and from Northern Ireland. Operated by Embraer 190 jets, these routes will greatly complement the existing British Airways services to London Heathrow and London City enabling passengers to enjoy the excellent British Airways experience to a greater number of destinations.

Customers booking with British Airways can do so with absolute confidence, thanks to the airline’s flexible booking policy. Customers are able to exchange their booking for a voucher or move their dates without incurring a change fee if their plans change. British Airways Holidays’ customers also have access to a range of additional flexible booking options, as part of the company’s Customer Promise.

Vincent Hodder, CEO of Leeds Bradford Airport, said: We are delighted that this new British Airways route from LBA to Belfast City Airport has been confirmed. This has always been a popular route and is an important link between the Leeds City Region, the largest economy in the UK outside of London and Northern Ireland which has a broad appeal for both business and leisure travellers. We look forward to welcoming passengers to our airport.

Full schedule: