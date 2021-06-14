Man cautioned following public order incident in Knaresborough

Following an investigation, a man in his 20s has been cautioned for a public order offence, namely using threatening behaviour.

A second man, also in his 20s, was issued with a penalty notice for a similar offence.

A 24 year old man from Knaresborough was arrested in connection with an incident, which involved another man being assaulted.

The 21 year old victim sustained facial injuries during the incident, which happened shortly before 8.30pm on Saturday 8 May 2020 on High Street in Knaresborough.

Police are no longer appealing for information.





