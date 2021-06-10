Work begins to repair Rossett 3G pitch following community appeal

Work has begun to repair the Rosset 3G pitch following a £10,000 fundraising appeal.

Rossett Sports Centre asked the local community for help last month in raising the final amount needed to resurface its 3G artificial pitch, which is used every week by more than 1,000 people.

The centre said at the time that the 10-year-old pitch was in such urgent need of resurfacing it would be unplayable by the winter season. Plans to relay it in 2020 had been halted by Covid-19, and funding for the project had also been affected after the sports centre was forced to close for most of the year.

Rossett Sports Centre manager Josh Lyon said: We can’t thank everyone enough who supported our appeal and helped us reach our target; we really are so grateful for the generosity we’ve experienced. It’s been fantastic to finally start the work on our new state-of-the-art pitch and ensure the continuation of this fantastic community asset for many more years to come.

Rossett School’s headteacher Helen Woodcock commended the Sports Centre staff and the wider school community for their support of this worthwhile project. The school runs the sports centre on Pannal Ash Road, which is used by its PE department during the day and by the public outside of school hours, seven days a week.







The 3G artificial pitch is played on regularly by various senior and junior football clubs. Hundreds of boys and girls from Beckwithshaw Saints FC play on the pitch under a community partnership arrangement, and the club was delighted to make a substantial donation towards the repair work.

The club’s secretary, Stuart Lindley, said: As a local community junior football club and partners of Rossett Sports Centre, we at BSJFC base our club football activities around the 3G and grass pitches at the Centre. Without them, we could not function as a club. They are invaluable in the continued support and development of our more than 300 aspiring young footballers, and we are delighted to have contributed towards this vital project.

The old pitch surface is now being replaced with an FA-approved Tiger Turf Atomic Pro 3G synthetic turf, surface that meets all football regulations.