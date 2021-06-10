PFCC advertises for Interim Chief Fire Officer for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service

North Yorkshire’s Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner is launching a recruitment process for an Interim Chief Fire Officer for North Yorkshire and York.

Philip Allott is seeking an exceptional individual who will continue the work of current Chief Officer Andrew Brodie, who has decided to retire, of modernising the way the Fire and Rescue Service operates at an important time for the future of the organisation.

The Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, Philip Allot, said: We have a committed, determined and passionate workforce who make a real difference to keeping the people of North Yorkshire and York safe and feeling safe. Resources are always constrained, and we need to continue the work to ensure we have a strong and sustainable service which is innovative in its response and preventative practices. It is an exciting opportunity to join and lead the Fire and Rescue Service, to ensure our communities remain some of the safest to live and work in the country, and deliver a modern, reactive and respected organisation which protects people and property and saves lives.

Applications for the interim role, of up to 12 months, have opened and are invited from those currently working at Assistant Chief Officer level or above, and those who display strong evidence of operating at a strategic level within a Fire and Rescue Service. The closing date is 28 June.

More details can be found at www.northyorkshire-pfcc.gov.uk/vacancies





