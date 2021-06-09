Topcliffe man jailed for nine years for child abuse offences

An 80-year-old man from Topcliffe, near Thirsk, has been sent to prison for nine years for non-recent child abuse offences against two girls.

Robert Evan Mason, of Swale View, was found guilty of seven offences – six counts of indecent assault on children and one count of committing an act of gross indecency with a child – at York Crown Court on Tuesday (8 June 2021).

He was sentenced immediately after the verdict. He was found not guilty of 10 other sexual assaults.

The court heard that Mason subjected two girls to years of sexual abuse during the 1970s and 1980s, beginning when one of them was just six years old.

Now aged in their 50s, the women bravely reported Mason’s offending to North Yorkshire Police in January 2020.