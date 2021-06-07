Willow Tree Primary School goes to Infinity and Beyond!

Year 5 and 6 children at Willow Tree Primary School were rewarded with a very special treat to celebrate the end of their 7 week space topic.

Phase Leader, Amy Dobrashian and her team were keen to try and bring all the learning together in a more interactive way so planned an exciting day to end the topic: We found that the children were so engaged with Space that we wanted to create a day that they would remember.

Space Day consisted of a whole multitude of different tasks for the children to enjoy.

One of the most exciting parts of the day was trying astronaut food, which ranged from strawberries to cinnamon apples to ice cream – all sorts of delights that you might not expect to find in space!

According to the children, the food tasted a lot better than it looked and they loved feeling as though they were Tim Peake even if it was just for a few seconds.

The children got creative with their depiction of moon phases using Oreo cookies; designing their own rocket control panels and galaxy art work.

They also had the chance to work out like an astronaut and took part in a special exercise regime – a key part of any real astronaut’s day!

A great day was had by all, and it truly brought to life the school’s motto ‘Learning, Laughter and Friendship’.