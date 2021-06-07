Two teenagers arrested and released on bail on suspicion drug dealing in Harrogate

Two boys aged 15 and 16 were arrested in Harrogate last Thursday (3 June) by plain clothed officers targeting drug dealing in Harrogate.

Officers from the force’s proactive Operation Expedite team were patrolling in the town when the suspicious behaviour of the pair led officers to approach them.

The suspects initially ran off from the officers but were detained following a short foot chase.

The pair were searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act and two Kinder eggs containing suspected heroin and crack cocaine were found along with a knuckle duster seized from one of the teenagers.

The boys, both from West Yorkshire, are believed to be involved in county lines drug supply into Harrogate.

The 16-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply, possessing cannabis and possessing an offensive weapon. The 15-year-old was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

Both have been released on conditional bail to allow for further enquiries to be carried out.