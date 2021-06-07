Police Treatment Centres receive £24,806 for care of officers with PTSD

Police Treatment Centres, a Harrogate based charity that treats ill and injured police officers for a variety of illnesses and injuries can extend its Psychological Wellbeing Programme thanks to a £24,806 donation from the Morrisons Foundation.

The funding boost will provide much-needed IT equipment which will allow rooms to function as classrooms and provide the right environment to deliver expert care to support officers with severe symptoms of PTSD.

Patrick Cairns, CEO of Police Treatment Centres said: Recent research by Police Care UK revealed that more than 90% of Police Officers will be exposed to multiple traumatic incidents during their career and that 1 in 5 service personnel are currently living with symptoms of PTSD. Our Centres allow Officers the time and space to focus on building resilience to better support their wellbeing and provide access to treatment reflecting the needs of modern policing. The support from The Morrisons Foundation will allow us to purchase the IT equipment needed to allow rooms to function as classrooms and breakout rooms, essential to deliver the group elements of the programme, which encourages greater resilience and wellbeing through shared experiences and group therapy.

David Scott, Morrisons Foundation Trustee said: We know that police officers are very often the first responders to serious accidents and dangerous incidents, dealing with difficult situations on a regular basis. We are extremely proud to ensure that officers experiencing severe symptoms of PTSD will now have this resource to turn to.

The Morrisons Foundation was set up by Morrisons supermarket in 2015 and awards grants for charity projects which help improve people’s lives. Since launching, over £33 million has been donated to hundreds of charities across England, Scotland and Wales.

Local charities are encouraged to visit www.morrisonsfoundation.com to find out how to apply for a grant.