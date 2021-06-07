North Yorkshire consultation on decarbonisation plans

Consultation launches on North of England Decarbonisation Strategy, setting out ambitious targets for near-zero surface transport carbon by 2045

A Decarbonisation Strategy for the North of England is going out to public consultation today, Monday 7 June 2021.

It is the first time a regional strategy of this type has been produced, bringing together the region’s leaders to speak out with one voice on the climate emergency.

The strategy, developed by the region’s political and business leaders through Transport for the North (TfN), sets out the goals of achieving near-zero carbon emissions from surface transport by 2045. It highlights how the region aims to go beyond national policy and why coordination at a regional level will provide the best outcomes.

Surface transport is the largest contributing sector to greenhouse gas emissions in the UK – accounting for 22% of all emissions in 2019. The majority (95%) of this is from road transport, so opportunities around electric and alternative fuel vehicles are a key part of the developing strategy.

However, moving towards decarbonisation is not simply about lowering carbon emissions from traditional road vehicles – it can also mean making the most of opportunities such as technological advances to enhance the wider transport network and improve connectivity.

Among the potential actions and areas of focus the strategy considers are:

Zero emission vehicles, including cars, HGVs and buses, with a comprehensive network of charging facilities to support their wider use

The decarbonisation of the rail network through electrification

The use of hydrogen and alternative fuel vehicles

Encouraging modal shift towards more sustainable ways of travelling, such as public transport and active travel

Opportunities for decarbonisation in the freight industry

Carbon reduction when projects are built, as well as carbon capture

How Transport for the North’s four Future Travel Scenarios could present challenges and opportunities for decarbonising transport

North Yorkshire County Councillor Don Mackenzie, Executive Member for Access, said: The County Council fully supports TfN’s proposed Decarbonisation Strategy. Our county is the largest in the country and residents often have to travel long distances just to reach destinations within North Yorkshire. That is why we support improvements in public transport whenever we can to offer alternatives to the private car. We also continue to expand opportunities for safe sustainable travel, and to invest in the county’s digital infrastructure to improve broadband and mobile phone reception.







Tim Wood, Interim Chief Executive at Transport for the North, said: Reducing carbon across our region’s transport network is an essential part of tackling the climate emergency – one of the greatest challenges of our time. We’re thrilled to be consulting a strategy for the whole region that outlines how rapid progress can be made and how the North can lead the UK in slashing carbon emissions. Surface transport is the largest contributing sector to greenhouse gas emissions in the UK, accounting for 22% of all emissions in 2019. The majority of this is from road transport, so there is a clear and urgent need to decarbonise our vehicles and roads over the coming years. But we must also take action on our rail network, with a rolling programme of electrification, and encourage a shift to more sustainable forms of transport and construction practices too. Our Decarbonisation Strategy is a vital piece of work in moving the North of England towards the ambitious goal of near-zero carbon emissions from surface transport by 2045. Using data and insights, alongside predictions and modelling analysis, the strategy sets out the challenges and opportunities ahead, providing a clear trajectory that will not only lower emissions, but also enhance connectivity for our region’s people and businesses. We urge everyone in North Yorkshire to get involved in this vital work and provide their views to the consultation, helping to shape future transport networks that are not only efficient and reliable, but are sustainable too.

To find out more and respond to the consultation visit: www.transportforthenorth.com/decarbonisation/. The consultation opens at 00:01 on Monday 7 June 2021 and closes at 12:00 on Tuesday 31 August 2021.