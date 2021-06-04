Knaresborough Swimming Pool set to open next month

Please share the news

















Harrogate Borough Council has said that Knaresborough Swimming Pool is set to open next month (July) ahead of the school summer holidays.

The pool has been closed during the last year due to the global Covid-19 pandemic, as well as an issue with the existing pool filters.

The borough council had appointed a specialist contractor based in Spain to repair the filters but due to the continued travel restrictions this has been delayed.

Keen to ensure the pool is open ahead of the end of the school term (subject to any further government restrictions), the council decided to replace the existing filters rather than face further delays waiting for the existing ones to be repaired.

The three filters – known as wound bobbin filters – are manufactured using reinforced polyester with fibreglass which is wrapped and layered to create the vessel.

This type of filter, each weighting approximately 2000kg when in use, provides a high quality and robust filtration solution for commercial swimming pools.

Following an extensive amount of work to accommodate the new filters at the facility, they have now been installed and the pool will start to being filled and prepared for opening next month.







Councillor Stanley Lumley, Harrogate Borough Council’s cabinet member for culture, tourism and sport, said: It’s fantastic news that the swimming pool in Knaresborough is set to open ahead of the school summer holidays next month, subject to any further government restrictions of course. We were hopeful that travel would be relaxed so that the specialist Spanish contractor could carry out the work on the existing filters. But given the continued travel restrictions, we felt now was the right time to make the decision to invest in new filters to ensure we can open the pool as soon as possible. I know local parents and children are keen to jump back in the pool, and thanks to the hard work and investment from the borough council, they’ll be able to do so in the coming weeks.

Currently, if all remedial works go to plan, the pool is scheduled to open before the school holidays (date to be confirmed) via a booking system on the council’s website at: www.harrogate.gov.uk/sport-leisure

Residents can currently book sessions for other leisure facilities across the Harrogate district via this booking page.