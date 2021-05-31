Take the plunge with Martin House

Please share the news

















Take the plunge and abseil from one of Yorkshire’s landmarks to raise money for Martin House Children’s Hospice this summer.

The hospice is calling on daredevils to take part in its new Cow and Calf Abseil, which takes place at the famous landmark near Ilkley on Saturday 17 July.

Maddie Bentley, events fundraiser at Martin House, said: The Cow and Calf is an amazing place, with glorious views across Ilkley and the moor – we can’t think of a better spot to have an adventure like abseiling. You don’t need to have any experience to take part, just a head for heights – and be willing to raise some money for Martin House!” Participants will make their way across the Ilkley Moor boulders before abseiling down the 50ft rock face of the Cow, all in the safe hands of Yorkshire Adventure Company, which is working with Martin House.







Maddie added: You don’t need any specialist equipment or previous experience to take part, just sensible outdoor clothing and footwear and we provide the rest. We’re also working closely with Yorkshire Adventure Company to ensure the abseil is Covid-secure and that all Coronavirus rules are followed.

Martin House cares for babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions from across West, North and East Yorkshire, including providing planned respite, emergency and symptom control care, end of life care, care after death and bereavement support.

It costs nearly £9 million a year to run the hospice, which relies on fundraising for most of its income. In the last 12 months it has lost around £2.2 million due to the pandemic, and expects to lose more money in the coming year.

Maddie said: We had to cancel so many fundraising events last year as a result of the pandemic, so we’ve worked really hard to create events for 2021 that can take place safely, and we really need your support. If you raise our suggested sponsorship target of £175, it could pay for a bereaved family to have four sessions with one of our specialist counsellors – your support can make a real difference.

The event costs £25 to register, and is open to adults and children aged eight and above. To find out more and sign up to take part, visit www.martinhouse.org.uk/cowandcalf.