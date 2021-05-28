Woodfield Community Primary School raises £2420 for Cancer Research

Please share the news

















Woodfield School hosted a special event on the school’s playing fields and playground on Friday, 14 May as part of the Race for Life Schools programme.

Around 60 pupils, aged from 3 to 11-years-old, took part in the event to raise money for life-saving research. The event was held in line with official guidance for schools during the COVID-19 outbreak.

All sponsorship money has now been counted and Woodfield School have surpassed their target of £250 – they have raised £2420.10p – nearly 10 times their original target.

Jo Marwood, head teacher at Woodfield School, said: Race for Life is a great addition to the school events calendar. We set a target of £250 for the school to raise and thought that would be an amazing achievement for our small school – so to see the total going up and up with each donation we were over the moon! We’d like to thank everyone, our students, our staff, our families and our local community who have cheered us on and donated to this fabulous cause! Sadly, most of us know someone who has been touched by cancer and we all have our special reasons for taking part and wanting to help more people survive.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, is an inspiring series of events which raises millions of pounds every year to help fund vital research.

Schools across the UK are being invited to hold their own Race for Life events in aid of the charity. The event can be on any day, at any place, and any distance that suits the age and abilities of all pupils.

Sarah Pickersgill, Head of Events Marketing for Cancer Research UK, said: Organising a Race for Life Schools event is a fantastic way for schools to have fun, whilst raising money for a good cause. One in two people in the UK will be diagnosed with cancer at some stage in their lives. But the good news is, thanks to research, more people are surviving the disease now than ever before. The money raised by Woodfield School will help our scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer, helping to save more lives. So, we thank all the pupils, parents and teachers for their vital support.







The pandemic has caused a devastating loss of funding for cancer research. Following the cancellation of fundraising events like Race for Life, Cancer Research UK is expecting a staggering £160 million drop in income in the year ahead. As a result, the charity has made the difficult decision to cut £44 million in research funding.