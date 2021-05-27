Equestrian teams reach National Championships

Please share the news

















Harrogate Grammar School’s equestrian teams are celebrating after reaching the National Championships with three different teams of the annual competition run by the National Schools Equestrian Association.

Two of the school’s dressage teams and one Jumping with Style team qualified for the final rounds of the prestigious event, and three students qualified individually. They will now travel to the National Championships at Addington Manor Equestrian Centre, Buckinghamshire, in October.

Julie Curran, the Biology teacher who runs the equestrian team, said: This is our best ever equestrian achievement as a school and I’m exceptionally proud. It’s a reflection of the dedication of our students, who ride every day in all weathers, and of their parents, who put in so much time and effort to support them.







Headteacher Neil Renton added: Congratulations to our equestrian teams in qualifying to represent Harrogate Grammar School at a national level, and to Dr Curran for helping them fulfil their ambitions to achieve excellence. The school will be cheering them on as they compete at the National Championships in October.

The dressage teams which qualified for the National Championships are: ‘HGS Stripes’ – Sophie Harris (Year 9); Becky Weston (Year 10); Chloe Harris (Year 13) and ‘HGS Red’ – Megan Harrison (Year 10); Becky Weston; Emily Gaskell (Year 11) and Beth Harrison (Year 11). The 90/95cm Jumping with Style team is: Layla Brown (Year 9); Amelia Jesson (Year 10) and Becky Weston.

Emily Gaskell and Becky Weston also qualified as individual competitors in the dressage Preliminary Class, and Beth Harrison qualified as an individual competitor in the dressage Novice Class.