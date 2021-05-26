Information board now restored at Stonefall Park

Please share the news

















HASAG, Hookstone and Stonefall Action Group say they are thrilled to announce that the information board, in Stonefall Park, that was badly damaged by vandals, has now been restored.

A local Company, Platinum Print, came forward and offered to repair the damage at no cost. HASAG were totally taken aback by such a generous offer and now the results of that work are clear for everyone to see and enjoy again.

Pat Marsh, HASAG, Hookstone and Stonefall Action Group, said: It has restored our faith in our Community. When we saw the devastation created by these mindless people, we thought it would take a lot of time to fund raise to repair but Platinum Print came to our rescue and we and the wider community, cannot thank them enough.

Pat Marsh, HASAG, Hookstone and Stonefall Action Group, said: Other generous donations we received will be offered back to those very kind people who immediately responded when the whole incident occurred. We do live in such a great Community and we will continue to work both in Stonefall Park and Hookstone Woods for their benefit.

If you want to join HASAG, Hookstone and Stonefall Action Group in this rewarding work, please email : hasaggroup@outlook.com





