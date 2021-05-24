Network Rail prepares for track transformation at Leeds station over late May Bank Holiday

Please share the news

















Work gets underway later this month on a major project to upgrade the track layout at Leeds station, which will bring more reliable services for passengers.

Network Rail is completely remodelling the track layout between platforms 4 and 6, which will make it easier for more trains to enter and exit Yorkshire’s major transport hub.

The project will bring smoother, more reliable services, and along with the new Platform Zero, it will boost capacity and help to reduce the impact of disruption on the railway across the North.

During the first stage of the project over the late May Bank Holiday, teams will be installing new overhead line equipment, running new overhead wires – which power some trains – and moving some of the signalling equipment.

For this work to be carried out safely, some of the platforms at Leeds station will be closed and the following changes to services will be in place on Sunday 30 May:

Buses will replace trains between Leeds and Kirkstall Forge, where passengers can connect to trains to and from Ilkley and Bradford Forster Square

Bus replacements will run between Leeds and Horsforth, to connect with trains to and from Harrogate, Knaresborough and York

Buses will replace trains between Leeds and Wakefield Westgate via Outwood, to connect with trains to and from Knottingley via Streethouse and Featherstone

Northern trains to/from Manchester Victoria will start/end at Bradford Interchange, with bus replacement services between Leeds and Bradford Interchange

A reduced service will run between Leeds and Skipton and trains will not call at Shipley. Buses will also replace trains between Carlisle and Appleby.

Trains between York and Blackpool North will not call at New Pudsey or Bradford Interchange

Trains to Morecambe, Settle and Carlisle will start/end at Skipton

Replacement buses will pick up and drop off on New Station Street. Passengers who need to travel are strongly advised to plan ahead and check their journey via National Rail Enquiries, with their train operator or by following #MayBHWorks on Twitter.

Matt Rice, North and East Route Director for Network Rail said: Re-positioning the tracks between platforms 4 to 6 might not sound exciting, but it’s an upgrade that will make journeys across the north more reliable and help us limit the impact of any unplanned disruption. While we try to carry out work so it doesn’t affect train services, we do need to close some of the platforms on Sunday 30 May, therefore we’re asking passengers to plan ahead and check before travelling.







Tony Baxter, Regional Director at Northern, said: The vital work taking place at Leeds station is key to future proofing Northern services and delivering more reliable and punctual journeys for our customers. We are working closely with colleagues at Network Rail to keep disruption to a minimum, but the scale of the work does mean several routes will be affected during the bank holiday work. I’d like to thank our customers in advance for their understanding and patience and call on them to plan journeys carefully, allow extra time for travel and check ahead before setting off.

Train services will resume on Bank Holiday Monday. On Tuesday 1 June, the multi storey car park, which has been closed during the construction of the new Platform Zero, is expected to reopen for passengers.

Further work to install new equipment will continue over the next few months. The main part of the project to lift the track between platforms 4 and 6 and install the new, simpler layout will take place later in the year and early 2022.