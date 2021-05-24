Knaresborough Lions and Zolsha support the community

Please share the news

















Proprietor, Tufail (Jav) Mian reached out to Kevin Lloyd of Knaresborough Lions to see how best to provide free meals for needy families. Working in partnership with Knaresborough Connectors, Resurrected Bites and King James’s School they came up with a system to help families who needed a boost.

Lion Kevin said: We knew that many people have lost their jobs or were struggling with furlough wages, but we quickly understood there was more to it than that.

Kevin Lloyd said: Resurrected Bites helped us reach the financially challenged, but the school identified families facing other issues too. Many people have told me their story when ordering their meals, it has been a great emotional support for those families to know that people care about them.

To date, Zolsha has provided roughly 200 free meals.

Jav Mian said: As Muslims we have an obligation to support our community. We have raised money and also sent clothing to Bangladesh, but this is the first time we have been able to help in Knaresborough. It feels more real when you meet the people you are helping, a few have been very emotional when collecting their food. We are very happy to be able to help.

Knaresborough Lions are a volunteer run charity who organise the Bed Race, Beer Festival, etc.

If you would like to get involved, please contact Knaresborough Lions through our Website https://www.knaresboroughlions.org/ or Bed Race Facebook pages.