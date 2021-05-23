Johnsons of Whixley receive Plant Healthy certification

Please share the news

















100-year-old commercial nursery, Johnsons of Whixley is now Plant Healthy certified.

The Plant Healthy certification scheme makes it easier to identify businesses that trade and grow plants to a high plant health and biosecurity standard. It reduces the risk of introducing/spreading destructive plant pests and protecting the horticultural industry, other cultivated plants and natural habitats.







Plant Health is important to Johnsons and many other nurseries for many reasons, such as protecting our woodlands from pests and diseases such as ash-dieback and oak Processionary Moth, to safeguard native flora and fauna from non-native pests and diseases.

Healthy plants are also fundamental for the creation of beautiful gardens and landscapes and are essential for life, making the oxygen we breathe and absorbing carbon dioxide. They are also essential for the food we eat and without them, we wouldn’t be here.

Head of Production and Procurement, Jonathan Whittemore, said: We are acutely aware of our plant Health responsibility which is why our staff are appropriately trained, and our plant health systems are robust. Our recent Plant Healthy certification, shows we are a business that trades and grows plants to a high plant health and biosecurity standard—reducing the risk of introducing or spreading destructive plant pests and protecting the horticultural industry, other cultivated plants, and natural habitats.