Appeal for witnesses to incident after man found with serious injuries in road

A man in his 50’s was found with serious injuries on Station Road in Whixley.

It happened 1.10pm on Wednesday 12 May 2021, and was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

Police investigating how the pedal cyclist sustained the injuries and are appealing to anyone who stopped to help at the scene or saw the cyclist riding along Station Road.

They would like to speak to anyone who stopped to help at the scene, but has not already spoken to the police and to anyone who may have seen the cyclist prior to the incident, witnessed the incident or has any dash cam footage of the cyclist or the incident.

Anyone who can help the investigation is asked to email Marie.Williams@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 and pass information to the Force Control Room.

Please quote incident reference number 12210116961.