The Local Fund for the Harrogate District reopens

Community groups and projects can apply for grants from The Local Fund for the Harrogate District.

Grants will be available of between £200 and £3,000

Applications need to be received by 21 June 2021 with #

Grant decisions awarded in late July

Jan Garrill Chief Executive of Two Ridings Community Foundation said: The Local Fund in this round will focus on supporting community inspired and led projects, activities and events. We know many local groups are keen to re-start activities once the current Covid19 restrictions are lifted and we want to be able to support them with grants.

Councillor Sam Gibbs, chair of Harrogate Borough Council’s voluntary and community sector liaison group and local fund grants panel member, said: The Local Fund provides continuous support for our local voluntary and community sector organisations and charities across the Harrogate district and the residents they support. It has been an incredibly tough year for them. And now, more than ever, it is critical these charities can access funds for projects.

To find out more about the fund and to apply please visit https://www.tworidingscf.org.uk/fund/tlfharrogate/

The Local Fund for the Harrogate District has been established to provide grant funding to local community groups and charities across the District. It is supported by a partnership of Harrogate Borough Council, Harrogate & District Community Action and Two Ridings Community Foundation. It will focus on addressing local need by supporting the work of community groups and charities whose work is dedicated to improving the lives of local people.

Designed to encourage local giving, it will provide a long-term source of funding support and encouragement to the work of local organisations, regardless of size, tackling social issues that affect local people.

It also provides a fundraising opportunity for local voluntary and community groups, which enables Harrogate residents to support the local organisations they care about most. Money raised through the Local Loto will contribute towards keeping the community sector thriving across the district.

Further details about The Local Fund for the Harrogate District and how to apply to be a ‘Friend’ can be found on the Two Ridings Community Foundation website at https://www.tworidingscf.org.uk/tlfharrogate or the HADCA website at https://hadca.org.uk/FriendsTLF