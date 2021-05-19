Police week of roads policing intensification targets Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police has a planned week of intensification around roads policing.

This is a week that coincides with:

Today (19 May 2021) Harrogate has been the focus of attention, and many will have seen a greater number of vehicles patrolling.

TS Richard Harrison, North Yorkshire Police, Roads Policing Group:

The problem is that everyone is coming out at once, and we have seen a significant increase in the number of collisions, traffic offences and anti-social behaviour on the roads.

We are deploying to one area, en masse, for maximum impact. We find that if we send a single car here and there, it doesn’t achieve as much when we work as a group.

Today we have 6 cars in Harrogate, along with ANPR support in the control room, all working together, and it creates much more of a deterrent.

We will be moving around the county, so we will be somewhere different tomorrow. It keeps people guessing, and it helps hammer home road safety.

We are looking at everything, drink-drug driving, no insurance, no licence, no MOT, no tax, seatbelts, mobile phone use while driving, antisocial use of vehicles, use of vehicles for cross-border crime and crime in general.

It’s proving already to be creating better results.