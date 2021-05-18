Three Harrogate arrests as county lines crackdown continues

Please share the news

















Three men were arrested on suspicion of drug offences in Harrogate yesterday (17 May) as police continue the crackdown on county lines drug dealing.

Officers from North Yorkshire Police’s proactive team, Operation Expedite, were on patrol in plain clothes in the Avenue Grove area when their suspicions were raised by the activity of a man who was stopped and searched and found to have class A drugs on him.

Enquiries then led officers to search a nearby property where they found three other men who were also searched. Officers recovered more drugs stashed in a mattress, £200 in cash from one of the men and other suspected drugs paraphernalia including three mobile phones. A fourth man was also arrested on suspicion of theft offences.

The arrested men include a Leeds man, aged 50, arrested on suspicion of possessing heroin with intend to supply. He has been released on police bail while enquiries continue. A 39-year-old Harrogate man arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs. A 38-year-old Harrogate man arrested on suspicion of theft, possessing class A drugs and being concerned in the supply of class A drugs. A fourth man, aged 26, from Harrogate, was arrested on suspicion of a number of theft offences. All three have been released while under investigation to allow for further enquiries to be carried out.