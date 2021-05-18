Julian Smith MP visits local business and cultural and heritage organisations in Ripon

Please share the news

















On Friday 14 May, Julian Smith MP visited Ripon Cathedral and the Workhouse Museum along with Econ Engineering, a family-run business in Ripon.

At Ripon Cathedral, Julian spoke to Dean John Dobson and Colin Little about the past year and their plans for the year ahead.

Julian also enjoyed a tour around the gardens of the Workhouse Museum, which have been open to the public. He further discussed the Government’s roadmap and the preparations to welcome visitors back to the museum. The Workhouse Museum is one of the three Yorkshire Law & Order Museums in Ripon. From today, all three museums have been able to welcome visitors inside again.

Separately, Julian visited Econ Engineering, a second generation family run business in Ripon, which manufacturers gritters, snow clearance and highway maintenance vehicles.

Julian Smith said: Good luck to all the businesses across my constituency that are reopening today in line with the Step 3 easing of restrictions. I enjoyed visiting the Workhouse Museum and I am thrilled that all three museums can welcome visitors again. Cultural and heritage organisations, such as the Workhouse Museum, are important not only to our local community and economy in Ripon but also to people across North Yorkshire. I was also pleased to visit Econ Engineering and hear how business has been recently. It was great to hear about job creation and the expansion in production since I last visited.

The Dean of Ripon, the Very Rev John Dobson DL said: It was very good to be able to welcome our MP to the cathedral ahead of being open once more to visitors. His interest and support is a source of encouragement as we open wide our doors to all who come to enjoy the beauty, grandeur and peace of this remarkable place.







Helen Thornton, Ripon Workhouse Museum: After being closed since December, we have been very much looking forward to reopening our doors on Monday 17 May and welcoming visitors back to the museums. We value the support of our local community and it’s fantastic to have the opportunity to talk to our MP, Julian Smith, about our plans for the future.