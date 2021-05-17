LNER services stepped up

Please share the news















London North Eastern Railway (LNER) has reintroduced services and expects to operate a robust weekday timetable from today (17 May) as trains are safely returned into service.

A number of Hitachi Class 800 trains from several companies were removed from service last week for precautionary checks.

Hitachi, train operators and the government, with oversight from the rail regulator, have since agreed and implemented a service recovery plan for the safe reintroduction of the Class 800 trains, helping to get more passengers moving on the rail network.

There will be a single direct services between Harrogate and London and back, although there are options to change in York and Leeds with other services.

Harrogate to London direct services

Depart 07:35, Arrive 10:39

London to Harrogate direct services

Depart 17:35, Arrive 20:30

LNER services north of Edinburgh to Aberdeen and Inverness resumed over the weekend after the successful completion of further safety checks.

Weekday and Saturday services to and from Lincoln have also been reintroduced.

An amended timetable is in place until early next month while Network Rail continues to deliver East Coast Upgrade works at London King’s Cross station.

David Horne, LNER Managing Director, said: I would like to thank our customers for their understanding over the past week and I am pleased we have since been able to step up our services. We continue to work together as an industry on the recovery plan for any affected trains, with all trains being checked before they leave the depot. Safety remains our top priority.”

To enable customers to travel with confidence, all LNER services are reservation only. Cleaning has been enhanced onboard trains and in stations. Customers must wear face coverings with travelling with us unless they are exempt.

The latest travel information and updates can be found at lner.co.uk