Harrogate Town AFC release retained and released list 2020/21

Please share the news















2 Shares

Harrogate Town AFC released their released and retained list upon the conclusion of the 2020/21 season.

Jake Lawlor, Brendan Kiernan, Ed Francis, Melvin Minter and Jay Williams have not been offered a new contract and have departed the club.

Calvin Miller and Scott Brown, who have spent time out on loan at Notts County and Warrington respectively, will also be departing following the expiry of their contract, while Jon Stead announced his retirement following our final game of the season.

Harroagte Town AFC have said they would like to place on record their sincere thanks to the eight players departing the club, who made a combined 204 appearances between them during their time at The EnviroVent Stadium.

Players under contract for the 2021/22 season:

James Belshaw

Ryan Fallowfield

Josh Falkingham

Will Smith

Warren Burrell

George Thomson

Mark Beck

Aaron Martin

Joe Leesley

Connor Kirby

Lloyd Kerry

Jack Muldoon

Connor Hall

Tom Walker

Kevin Lokko#

Simon Power

Goalkeeper Joe Cracknell has been offered a contract extension.

Players out of contract/released/retired:

Jake Lawlor

Brendan Kiernan

Jon Stead

Calvin Miller

Scott Brown

Ed Francis

Melvin Minter

Jay Williams

Players on loan who have now returned to their parent clubs:

Dan Jones

Josh McPake

Mitch Roberts

Josh Andrews

William Hondermarck

Josh March