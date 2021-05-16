Harrogate Town AFC release retained and released list 2020/21

Harrogate Town AFC released their released and retained list upon the conclusion of the 2020/21 season.
Jake Lawlor, Brendan Kiernan, Ed Francis, Melvin Minter and Jay Williams have not been offered a new contract and have departed the club.
Calvin Miller and Scott Brown, who have spent time out on loan at Notts County and Warrington respectively, will also be departing following the expiry of their contract, while Jon Stead announced his retirement following our final game of the season.
Harroagte Town AFC have said they would like to place on record their sincere thanks to the eight players departing the club, who made a combined 204 appearances between them during their time at The EnviroVent Stadium.
Players under contract for the 2021/22 season:
- James Belshaw
- Ryan Fallowfield
- Josh Falkingham
- Will Smith
- Warren Burrell
- George Thomson
- Mark Beck
- Aaron Martin
- Joe Leesley
- Connor Kirby
- Lloyd Kerry
- Jack Muldoon
- Connor Hall
- Tom Walker
- Kevin Lokko#
- Simon Power
- Goalkeeper Joe Cracknell has been offered a contract extension.
Players out of contract/released/retired:
- Jake Lawlor
- Brendan Kiernan
- Jon Stead
- Calvin Miller
- Scott Brown
- Ed Francis
- Melvin Minter
- Jay Williams
Players on loan who have now returned to their parent clubs:
- Dan Jones
- Josh McPake
- Mitch Roberts
- Josh Andrews
- William Hondermarck
- Josh March