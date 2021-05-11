Yorkshire Hotel auction garden furniture as mini Yorkshire Dales returns to being a carpark

Please share the news















Yorkshire Hotel is to auction the furniture as it reverts the carpark area, back to a carpark from a mini Yorkshire Dales.

It was part ‘Ales In The Dales’ by the Pickled Sprout Bar & Restaurant in the middle of Harrogate.

The brainchild of Group MD Simon Cotton, the outdoor dining experience has been one of the busiest places over the last month of outdoor dining and was put together with the support of many local businesses and a local charity. However, despite its popularity, this weekend will be the last it will be there as it all gets removed from Monday as the next stage of the lockdown roadmap unfolds.

Simon Cotton said: It’s been such a great project and I’ll be eternally grateful for all the help and support of those that made it happen, however all good things must come to an end.

One of the companies that supported the project was Wetherby based Akula Living who provide outdoor furniture, selling to some of the worlds leading hotels across Europe, America and the Middle East such as The Atlantis in Dubai and the Venetian in Las Vegas.

Akula Living provided all of the outdoor furniture for Ales In The Dales on loan but as they don’t normally deal in second hand furniture they have decided to auction off the items with a percentage of each sold going to charity.

Tim Appleton, CEO of Akula commented: It was our pleasure to support Ales In The Dales as an outdoor hospitality pop up. HRH Group are a great client of ours so to be able to support them at this difficult time for the industry was a simple decision. Along with being a fun project, it was a great opportunity to showcase some of our stunning outdoor furniture collection. Whilst only used for 5 weeks, we don’t normally sell items once used, so when Simon suggested we auction it off and take the opportunity to also donate some money to Horticap I jumped at the chance.

There is a fantastic mix of outdoor summer furniture ranging from sofas through to bistro tables and full dining sets, along with a couple of sun loungers. All of the furniture needs to go and could be sold at anything up to 80% off the list price as the reserves have been set so low, although each item will go to the highest bidder.

The auction will take place at 10am this Sunday outside the Yorkshire Hotel with payment required on the day, however items won’t be available to take until Monday morning.

Simon Cotton: With reports that outdoor furniture is so hard to purchase right now due to supply chain issues from abroad, we’re expecting a lot of interest and whilst we want people to be able to bag a bargain, we also hope people will be generous in donating to Horticap too.

For more information contact Simon Cotton on 07702 548937





