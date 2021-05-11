Harrogate police

Police request witnesses after man left with facial injuries

/
1 min read
Please share the news
  • 3
    Shares

The North Yorkshire Police are requesting witnesses after a man was left with facial injuries.

  • It happened shortly before 8.30pm on Saturday 8 May 2021
  • on Knaresborough Road, Harrogate
  • A 24-year-old man from Knaresborough has been arrested in connection with an incident
  • 21-year-old victim sustained facial injuries during the incident,
  • 24-year-old arrested man remains in custody at this time.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police. Dial 101, press 1 and pass information to the force control room, quoting reference number 12210115038.



Please share the news
  • 3
    Shares

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.