Police request witnesses after man left with facial injuries

The North Yorkshire Police are requesting witnesses after a man was left with facial injuries.
- It happened shortly before 8.30pm on Saturday 8 May 2021
- on Knaresborough Road, Harrogate
- A 24-year-old man from Knaresborough has been arrested in connection with an incident
- 21-year-old victim sustained facial injuries during the incident,
- 24-year-old arrested man remains in custody at this time.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police. Dial 101, press 1 and pass information to the force control room, quoting reference number 12210115038.