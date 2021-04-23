All aboard the North Yorkshire Moors Railway with the 2021 season opening

Please share the news

















North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) will open the heritage line and stations from Saturday 15 May.

The railway will be operating two trains to Whitby every day, as well as an intermediate service between Pickering and Grosmont.

The railway is planning to operate with Covid-19 mitigations, until the summer holidays, with pre-booked end to end services with a set departure and return time. The railway’s intermediate service, between Pickering and Grosmont, will enable passengers the opportunity to hop-on and hop-off and explore Levisham, Goathland and Grosmont stations.

Daily services will go on sale to the public from 26 April.

Anyone who had previously booked for 2020 will be able to re-book.

Chris Price, General Manager, said: It was a huge relief when the government announced its roadmap, which now enables the railway to plan and prepare for when it can reopen. It will be great to see the staff and volunteers preparing the engines, stations, shops and tea rooms, ready to welcome passengers once more.

The first Pullman Train of the 2021 season will be from Thursday 20 May.

In light of the current government advice, several of the planned 2021 special events have been cancelled. They are planning to run the Annual Steam Gala, 22 and 26 September and the Christmas Santa Specials (Pickering & Grosmont) on select dates in December from Grosmont and Pickering Stations.

See nymr.co.uk