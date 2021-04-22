Liberal Democrats propose extra £140million funding for Harrogate District to fight climate change

Please share the news















Liberal Democrats have called for an ambitious package of £48bn for local authorities to tackle the climate emergency, of which an extra £140m would be invested directly in our local community in Harrogate District.

This new funding would go directly to the local council to fund green infrastructure, and improve their local environments.

Under new Liberal Democrat plans the funding for Harrogate District could be used to upgrade homes in fuel poverty, improve air quality or put directly into community parks and green spaces for local residents.

Liberal Democrats have long led the charge on Harrogate Borough Council to address the climate emergency, twice proposing a motion to recognise the scale of the problem and commit to bold action to tackle it. Conservative councillors have stood in the way each time.

Liberal Democrat councillor Trevor Chapman said: Liberal Democrats in Harrogate District are fighting for a greener society. With this funding, we would upgrade homes in fuel poverty, invest in our green spaces, and promote sustainable transport including a park and ride for Harrogate. The pandemic has made the value of our local community green spaces clear and we have to re-engage and care about our community environment. Liberal Democrats would put green investment into the heart of our communities with millions of pounds for our area.

Commenting on the £48bn local green funding, Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey added: Last year the Liberal Democrats developed a proper green economic recovery plan, calling on the Government to invest £150 billion over three years. Now we are calling for £48 billion of that money to be given to councils and communities to invest in improvements for their local environment. Liberal Democrats care about the environment because local people and communities care about their environment. One of the very few positives over the past year has been people spending more time in their local communities, finding new walks and cycle paths, and enjoying green spaces they hadn’t before. Wildlife. Clean air. Green spaces. People know, better than ever, that a healthy local environment keeps us all healthy – physically healthy. Mentally healthy. Liberal Democrats want a fairer, greener, more caring society and part of that must mean treasuring our local environment.





