LEGO light up film festival with virtual workshop this weekend

Please share the news















2 Shares

Harrogate Film Festival are hosting a special workshop this weekend with LEGO, collaborating to bring design and craft skills to LEGO fans in the local area.

Workshop leader, Tori Davis, is an Art Director and concept artist with more than a decade of experience working in feature animation, TV, commercials and video games around the world.

Currently working as a freelance concept artist, she also specialises in traditional and stop-motion animation, teaching LEGO Animation Play Therapy to children in hospitals and schools. Her work can be seen in hit movies such as Rio and Frankenweenie.

This virtual online workshop, lasting no more than one-hour, will provide the fundamentals of character design and build. The Festival will also be providing some LEGO bricks that are to keep for the exciting and challenging kick-off activity.

Tori will be joined by her special assistant and Harrogate-based LEGO YouTuber, Lottie Brown, AKA LotBot Movies, as they deliver a beginners workshop – any age is welcome! The workshops happen this Saturday, 24th April, with times available at 10am, 12pm and 2pm.

Tori Davis. Art Director, LEGO said: I’m delighted to be running a LEGO workshop as part of Harrogate Film Festival, I can’t wait to develop characters, get building LEGO bricks and bring creativity to the people of Harrogate

Adam Chandler, Founder at the Festival said: It’s so great to be welcoming Tori and the world of LEGO to the Festival. This workshop is designed to be full of fun with lots of learnings to be had for budding LEGO enthusiasts! I can’t wait to hear the feedback.

Founded in 2017, the Harrogate Film Festival has a track record of delivering fun workshops for young people, the Festival is also offering an interactive pixilation workshop, where you make your own film, with Dennis & Gnasher and Shaun the Sheep story artist and animator, David Bunting in a magical how-to workshop.