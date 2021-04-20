Join a walk for Parkinson’s UK near you or take part virtually – Ripley, near Harrogate, on Sunday 11 July 2021

Please share the news















People in Harrogate can now sign up to Walk for Parkinson’s to help fund vital support for people affected by the condition – and this year, you can also take part virtually.

Organised walks taking place include Ripley, near Harrogate, on Sunday 11 July 2021.

Charity Parkinson’s UK has launched its annual Walk for Parkinson’s series, which was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. This year, there are three ways to take part:

Join one of our socially distanced organised walks in your area.

Walk for Parkinson’s 66 mile challenge: complete 66 miles of walking in July

Walk for Parkinson’s Your Way: walk 2 or 6 miles wherever you are over 25 and 26 September.

The money raised by Walk for Parkinson’s will help transform the way the charity offers information and support to people with Parkinson’s, and the people in their lives. This year, thanks to the Frank and Evelyn Brake Connect Fund, sponsorship will be matched pound for pound, doubling the impact for people affected by Parkinson’s.

This year, there will also be two virtual walking challenges: Walk for Parkinson’s 66 mile challenge and Walk for Parkinson’s Your Way.

If you know 66 people, you know one person living with Parkinson’s. So why not take on Walk for Parkinson’s 66 by walking 66 miles throughout July? How you want to complete this challenge is up to you. Whether it’s alone or socially distanced, all you have to do is reach the target of 66 miles by the end of the month.

With Walk for Parkinson’s Your Way, you choose your own course, when you do it and who you walk with over the weekend of 25 and 26 September. Participants can choose from two distances – 2 or 6 miles – depending on what suits you best.

Broadcaster and journalist Dave Clark is supporting the Walk for Parkinson’s events. Dave was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2011 at the age of 44 and, as Parkinson’s UK’s Champion of Walking, he has helped to raise over £350,000 for the charity through walking challenges, including an incredible £43,000 last year when he walked the length of Hadrian’s Wall.

Dave said: My 10 years living with Parkinson’s means walking is becoming increasingly difficult, but I’m determined to stay positive and not let my condition hold me back. I’d encourage everyone to support Parkinson’s UK by taking on a walking challenge that works for them – whatever your level or ability, you can get involved. By joining thousands of others across the UK taking part in Walk for Parkinson’s, you’ll be helping to fund important support services that so many people affected by Parkinson’s rely on. Not only that, it is a great way to connect with friends, family and the Parkinson’s community – something we need this year more than ever.

Ann Rowe, Head of Regional Fundraising at Parkinson’s UK, said: Last year there was so much we couldn’t do, and living in lockdown was difficult and lonely for many of us. For many people with Parkinson’s, their symptoms got worse. This year, we need each other more than ever. Taking part in Walk for Parkinson’s in 2021 is a chance to get outside, connect with the Parkinson’s community and make a difference. By walking together, either in person or virtually, we’re not alone.

Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world, and currently there is no cure. In the UK, there are around 145,000 people already living with Parkinson’s, including approximately 11,426 in Yorkshire and the Humber. There are over 40 symptoms of Parkinson’s from tremor and pain to anxiety, but the condition affects everyone differently.

To take part in Walk for Parkinson’s, visit: www.parkinsons.org.uk/get-involved/walk-parkinsons





