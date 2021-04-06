Harrogate Town 0  – 2 Port Vale

Please share the news

















Town couldn’t take advantage of a strong first half wind at their backs and slipped to a disappointing defeat at the EnviroVentStadium.

This game made football history with Rebecca Welch becoming the first female official to be appointed to referee an EFL match.

Town made two changes from Good Friday’s draw at Walsall,with Lloyd Kerry and Josh McPake replacing Ryan Fallowfield and Aaron Martin.

It was Town who were first to threaten the Valiants goal when McPake’s shot was deflected to keeper,Scott Brown.

Brown was soon in action again,when he easily caught Mark Beck’s header from George Thomson’s free kick

Brown kept out efforts from McPake and Jack Muldoon, and Connor Hall just failed to reach George Thomson’s centre across goal as Town dominated the first half.

But Town were warned that Port Vale carried a threat when Devante Rodney broke clear and forced James Belshaw to make a good save.

Within three minutes of the restart,the visitors with the elements in their favour,took the lead.

A long cross from the left cleared Dan Jones and David Worrall crashed a superb half volley past Belshaw into the far corner.

It looked as though the Valiants would consolidate their position as they dominated possession,but Town battled hard without creating many chances.

Simon Weaver replaced Thomson and Muldoon with Aaron Martin and Brendan Kiernan as Town tried to redress the balance.

Martin headed a Dan Jones cross wide and a late Beck header was Town’s last throw of the dice.

In the final minute of normal time,sub Kurtis Guthrie,made the game safe for Port Vale,when he cut in from the left and beat the unsighted Belshaw with a low shot.

Town,

Belshaw,Burrell,Jones,Smith,Hall,Thomson(Martin 67),Falkingham,Kerry,McPake,Beck,Muldoon(Kiernan 80).

Unused subs,Minter,Francis,Williams

Booked, Thomson(51).

Port Vale.

Brown,Joyce,Legge,Smith,Worrall,Oyeleke(Taylor 62),Conlon,Montano(Olagunju90),Robinson(Cullen 87),

Brisley,Rodney(Guthrie 62).

Unused subs,Arnoo,Hurst,Scott,

Scorers,Worrall (47),Guthrey (90).

Booked,Conlon(60).

By John Harrison