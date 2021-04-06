Equality, Diversity and Inclusion a Top Priority for Harrogate Town AFC

Please share the news















As the Club continues to expand in every direction, it has said it is important that focus is given towards Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI).

The Community Foundation has worked closely with the Club to recruit two volunteer EDI Officers to help create, develop and implement a new EDI strategy.

They have welcomed Claire Streeter and Baljit Singh and the club has wished them all the best in their new roles.

Claire Streeter, who will take the lead in developing our EDI Strategy and roll out has a wealth of knowledge within Community Football. Previously working at Middlesbrough Football Club Foundation as their Social Inclusion Manager. Her response to accepting the position of EDI Officer was one of positivity and optimism.

Claire Streeter said: I am delighted to be joining Harrogate Town AFC and really looking forward to developing their Equality, Diversity and Inclusion agenda. I am passionate about ensuring that everyone who engages with Harrogate Town AFC has a positive experience and that all areas of the club are inclusive to all. Over the coming months it will be great to engage with the local community, as well as supporters, to welcome any feedback and suggestions that will help us achieve our goal.

Alongside Claire Streeter we have Baljit Singh, who will also be undertaking the Volunteer EDI role. Baljit has a corporate background and has been involved in developing EDI strategy within large organisations.

Baljit said: This is a great opportunity for me to follow my passion in Diversity and Inclusion and to make a real positive impact in this area. After 15 years in the corporate world, I feel my experience and skills can help shape the Clubs’ EDI agenda and create a huge opportunity for diverse groups to add value to the Club. My vision is to help create a football club that reflects the communities we serve and is inclusive across all touchpoints internally and externally. Exciting times ahead.

Both Claire and Baljit will join the rest of the Club and Foundation in further understanding and implementing EDI Policies and Procedures.