Additional day planned for Great Yorkshire Show

The Great Yorkshire Show will take place over four days for the first time in its history if the event is able to go ahead as planned this summer.

The Show will take place between Tuesday 13 and Friday 16 July, from 8am to 5pm each day.

Farming charity YAS reiterates however that England’s premier showcase of farming, food and the countryside will only take place if the Government’s roadmap out of coronavirus restrictions remains unchanged.

Details of any restrictions on large gatherings after the Government’s planned lifting of restrictions on 21 June are not yet clear and will be informed by the outcome of a series of pilot events planned in the Spring.

However, YAS does anticipate there will be a strict cap on the number of people allowed to gather at large events and so by adding a fourth day to the Great Yorkshire Show, more visitors will have the chance to attend safely.

Charles Mills, Honorary Show Director of the Great Yorkshire Show said: We are thrilled by the response to our plans for the Show this year in what we know will not quite be normal circumstances. We do expect there to be a limit on how many people can attend on any one day of the Show and so for the first time in our history we believe the best option is to offer a four-day event.

Consideration is being given to the Show’s format so that it meets likely government guidelines but YAS does expect most sections of the Show to go ahead, with an emphasis on holding as many activities outdoors as possible.

Charles added: There will be some changes this year, but we want to deliver as much of a normal Show as restrictions allow, and it remains our position that the Show will only go ahead if it is safe to do so. We understand there is an element of risk in planning for an event of such scale given the potential for restrictions to change, however we accept this and firmly believe it is well worth planning for the Show to take place. We know the Great Yorkshire Show means so much to so many people and we want to give them something exciting to look forward to at the end of a testing time for us all.

Planning for the Show continues. Most major livestock and equine competition schedules and entry forms will be available shortly on the Great Yorkshire Show website. Further details for other sections of the Show will follow in due course.

