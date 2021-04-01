Water with a hint of Pine

Please share the news















25 Shares

The Pinewoods Conservation Group say they are unbelievably excited to announce the launch of “Pinewoods Water”!

Following the identification of a new natural water spring under The Pinewoods in Harrogate, we have identified a partner who will develop the resource for the benefit of the whole community.

To avoid the generation of single use plastic that can be difficult to recycle, the still and sparking water variants will only be available as a can and carton options.

The new state of the art plant will be built under ground at the central recreation field to the highest ecological standards and be the most environmentally efficient of its type in the district. This unique subterranean green design will avoid any loss of trees and to reduce impact on the ecology of the woods.

All profits generated will be used to further conserve and maintain the 96 acres of The Pinewoods with the site looking to deliver real social value for other conservation groups within the district via a profit share agreement.

There are also plans for a standpipe to be available for local people to fill their own re-usable containers. A deposit on all cans and cartons will allow for recycling points to be created around the town hopefully reducing litter.

A spokesperson for the Pinewoods Conservation Group said: Whilst appreciating the recent controversial debate on bottled water across Harrogate this is an opportunity we cannot ignore. We know that residents can get clean fresh water from the tap in their home, but this product will help protect the Pinewoods and many other ecological areas for years to come.

It is expected the cans and cartons will be available on the shelves of Harrogate from 1st April 2022.





